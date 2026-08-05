Angel Reese Scores Her Own Barbie Doll

Angel Reese has officially reached Barbie status.

Just ahead of 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend, Mattel unveiled the Angel Reese Barbie Signature Doll, making the Atlanta Dream forward one of the few professional basketball players ever to receive her own Barbie. Known to fans as “Bayou Barbie” since her LSU days, Reese called the honor a “dream come true” and said the doll represents far more than basketball.

The doll is dressed in Reese’s signature pink No. 5 basketball uniform, complete with a headband, a single leg sleeve, an “Angel” nameplate necklace, Barbie-themed basketball and her Barbie-pink Reebok Angel Reese 1 sneakers. Reese said she worked closely with Mattel to ensure every detail reflected both her love of basketball and her passion for fashion.

Reese’s Barbie arrives as her off-court empire continues to grow. Since starring at LSU and becoming one of the biggest names in women’s basketball, she’s landed major partnerships with Reebok, McDonalds, Reese’s, Coach, Amazon, Bose, Wingstop, TurboTax, Xfinity and several other national brands. She’s also launched the Angel C. Reese Foundation, which supports girls and underserved communities through sports, education and financial literacy, and hosts her own podcasts, Unapologetically Angel.

The collectible doll debuted with a retail price of $34.99 and was sold through major retailers, including Target and Walmart. However, demand was immediate. The doll quickly sold out at several retailers with fans flocking online in hopes of securing one before resale prices climb.

For Reese, the milestone is about representation as much as recognition. “It’s bigger than basketball,” she said. “It’s about inspiring young girls to dream big, be confident and know they can be exactly who they are.”

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.