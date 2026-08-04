Witness List Set for Tupac Murder Trial, No Foxy Brown

The witness list for the long-awaited murder trial in the killing of Tupac Shakur has been released, and one name many people expected to see is missing: Foxy Brown.

Prosecutors this week filed a list of potential witnesses ahead of the Aug. 10 trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the only person ever charged in connection with Tupac’s 1996 drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. Among those listed are Marion “Sure” Knight, who was driving the car when Tupac was shot, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, who worked as a Las Vegas police officer at the time of the investigation, former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman, and several law enforcement officers, forensic experts and investigators.

Noticeably absent from the witness list is rapper Foxy Brown, whose name has been the subject of speculation for years. Rumors that Brown could testify intensified in 2024 after reports claimed she may have had information placing Davis in Las Vegas on the night of the shooting. However, prosecutors did not include her among the witnesses currently expected to testify, though witness lists can change before or during trial.

Davis, 63, was arrested in September 2023, nearly 27 years after Tupac was killed. Prosecutors allege the former South Side Compton Crips leader orchestrated the fatal shooting after a fight involving his nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, at the MGM Grand. Davis has pleaded not guilty and now claims he was not in Las Vegas that night, despite previously discussing the case in interviews and his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend.

If convicted, Davis faces life in prison on a charge of murder with the use of a deadly weapon to further or assist a criminal gang. The case marks the first criminal prosecution in one of hip-hop’s most infamous unsolved murders and is expected to draw national attention as testimony begins.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.