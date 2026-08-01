Dennis Rodman Reflects on Homelessness Before NBA Stardom

Dennis Rodman is known as one of basketball’s most unforgettable personalities, but the Hall of Famer says his journey to the NBA began with years of simply trying to survive.

During an appearance on Above the Rim with Dwight Howard at Fanatics Fest, Rodman revealed that he spent four years homeless before basketball changed the course of his life.

“I’ve been homeless for four years in the streets. I know what that feel like,” Rodman said.

He also reflected on growing up in public housing, saying he knows how differently his life could have turned out.

“Living in the projects, I could have been dead. I could have been in prison. But I made it out.”

Rodman said he never chased fame. Instead, basketball became his opportunity to escape poverty and build a better future.

“I didn’t play this game to be famous. My goal was to come out here, play basketball, play hard, try to get out the ghetto and make something with my life.”

The five-time NBA champion credited the Detroit Pistons for giving him his first opportunity in the league.

“Detroit gave me my start. I owe Detroit a whole lot.”

He also praised Chicago Bulls fans for embracing him during the team’s championship run.

Rodman spent part of the conversation reflecting on his larger-than-life public image, explaining that growing up without male role models helped shape the confidence he later expressed through his fashion choices and personality. He added that while people often misunderstood him, he has always supported the LGBTQ+ community and never allowed public opinion to define who he is.

Looking back on his career, Rodman says there was never a difference between the public persona and the man himself.

“Ain’t no misconception. What you see is what you get.”