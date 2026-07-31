RHOA Reunion: ATL’s Prettiest Peaches SIZZLE Scotland-Themed Looks, Teaser Shows Shamea Vs. Porsha, K. Michelle & Kelli

Source: Clifton Prescod, Jocelyn Prescod / Bravo

Grab your peaches because it’s almost reunion time! After a drama-filled Season 17, The Real Housewives of Atlanta is getting ready to wrap things up with a three-part reunion beginning Sunday, Aug. 9, just one week after the season finale airs on Aug. 2. Bravo is giving fans an early taste of what’s to come with an exclusive RHOA Season 17 reunion clip and a first look at the jaw-dropping Scotland-inspired reunion fashions that had the cast serving glamour from every angle.

Hosted by Andy Cohen, the three-part reunion brings together Porsha Williams, Phaedra Parks, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Kelli Potter, Angela Oakley, K. Michelle, Pinky Cole, and friend Cynthia Bailey as they revisit the season’s biggest blowups, address lingering rumors, and unpack a few shocking revelations.

In the teaser, we see the ladies looking stunning while digging into drama. Porsha faces off with K. Michelle and Kelli who names the alleged married Pastor that Porsha accused her of sleeping with, before K. Michelle alleges that Shamea’s mom called Porsha a “jezebel.”

Angela and Shamea also face off before Pinky Cole and Angela Oakley get into it.

RHOA Season 17 Reunion Part One: Watch an exclusive sneak peek clip.

Prior to releasing today’s teaser, Bravo shared a snippet of what’s to come.

The first installment, airing Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, wastes no time diving into the drama. Porsha opens up about her love life, Kelli lands in the hot seat over her living situation before introducing a surprise guest, and Porsha and K. Michelle go head-to-head as they hash out rumors fueled by exes and social media.

But amid the shade and jaw-dropping moments, the ladies actually share a rare moment of unity. The light-hearted moment is captured in Bravo’s newly released preview clip, which Andy kicks off by accidentally referring to Season 17 as Season 7, and Porsha is quick to set the record straight.

“Don’t take me back to Season 7. I don’t want to go back, let’s just leave it there because y’all good for the flashbacks,” Porsha quipped.

Andy then asks the women whether they learned anything this season, and K. Michelle surprises everyone by revealing that Phaedra offered her some meaningful advice, which was to just be herself and “speak on how” she feels.

When the conversation turns to everyone’s favorite memories from the season, the mood gets much lighter. Pinky says one of her favorite moments was watching Kelli “bust her a**” during the cast’s tug-of-war competition.

“Not only did I bust it, but I literally got drugged across the line!” Kelli laughed. “I think my back still hurts from Scotland actually.”

Shamea also looks back fondly on the Soul Train line at Pinky’s skate party, calling it one of the season’s most unforgettable fun moments.

Let’s take a deeper look at those sizzling reunion looks after the flip!