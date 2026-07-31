Trump Considers Pulling Todd Blanche Nomination For Attorney General

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President Donald Trump has signaled that he might be ready to rescind his nomination of Todd Blanche to serve in a permanent role as U.S. attorney general, at least until the two Republican senators who are holding up his confirmation are out of office.

Oh, y’all didn’t think Trump was talking about doing the right thing and un-nominating Blanche because it’s not appropriate for the president’s personal attorney — who helped him sue a government agency that is under his control, and then settle that suit — to serve as the highest legal authority in the nation, did you?

According to NPR, Trump said Thursday he was willing to end Blanche’s nomination, but keep him on as acting attorney general and re-nominate him later, when Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) are out of the way, as Blanche needs the support of both Republicans to advance in his nomination in committee. NPR reported that both men “are withholding their support over concerns about the Justice Department’s deal with President Trump to end his IRS lawsuit,” which granted Trump and his family immunity from IRS investigations related to past tax-related claims. (And, again, Trump is currently in charge of the IRS. Conflicts of interest, much?)

“I have no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd’s name, if they do not do the right thing, and putting him back after Cornyn and Tillis are out of office,” Trump wrote in a social media post.

Trump also boasted that both senators’ “political careers have been ended by my action,” as both Cornyn and Tillis are leaving Congress in January. To his credit, Trump probably isn’t wrong about being the reason both men are on their way out. Tillis announced his retirement last year, after publicly clashing with Trump over his “Big, Beautiful Bill,” and Cornyn got primaried by a Trump-endorsed opponent.

Look, let’s be honest about one thing: Cornyn and Tillis aren’t the only ones who know who and what Trump is, but Republicans have worked themselves between a rock and a MAGA place, and now they have to kiss the ring no matter how stupid their king proves himself to be, or else they’ll lose the cultists in their constituency.

Still, Trump doesn’t seem to have considered one crucial thing. Between now and January, there’s this little thing called the midterm elections, and Republicans are not expected to maintain majorities in both chambers, and might not control either chamber come Jan 3, when the newly elected senators take office.

Good luck getting Blanche confirmed with zero Democratic support if things shake out the way most political analysts believe they will due to Trump’s ever-sinking popularity and the GOP’s sycophancy, which has the party circling the swamp drain right along with him.

SEE ALSO:

Acting AG Todd Blanche Struggles During Senate Confirmation Hearing

Trump Wants Todd Blanche To Be US Attorney General. Republicans Unsure





Trump Considers Pulling Todd Blanche Nomination For Attorney General was originally published on newsone.com