Nolan Wells: Family Notifies ‘Friends’ And Others To Expect Lawsuit, ‘Friend’s’ Family Plans Lawsuit Against Content Creators

The article also reveals that Dr. Benjamin Hudson, the father of one of the young men who accompanied Nolan to Horn Island, has contributed an additional $50,000 to the reward fund for information leading to an arrest and conviction. His donation pushes the reward to $175,000, adding to previous contributions from Rev. Al Sharpton, Tyler Perry and Terrell Owens. Hudson said he wants the truth to come out regardless of where the investigation leads, which is admirable considering that his own family has reportedly endured intense public scrutiny and threats.

Meanwhile, another family with a child involved in this case has announced their own plans to file lawsuits against content creators and social media personalities who they say have made life “dangerous” for their son.

According to WLOX, the family of Bart Edmiston Jr., one of Nolan’s former football teammates, says they’re preparing to sue what they call “egregious actors” for spreading allegedly false accusations and fueling online harassment. Through attorney Russ Latino, the Edmistons said Bart Jr. has fully cooperated with investigators from the beginning and has been an “open book,” but that hasn’t stopped social media from putting a target on his back.

The family says conspiracy theories have led to relentless threats against Bart Jr. and his loved ones, prompting them to pursue legal action against content creators and others they believe knowingly pushed false claims linking him to Nolan’s death. They insist he had no involvement in whatever happened to the 18-year-old during the Fourth of July trip to Horn Island.

With preservation notices sent, lawsuits looming and the reward continuing to grow, the pressure surrounding the Nolan Wells investigation isn’t letting up anytime soon.