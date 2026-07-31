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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Obama's Summer Playlist, Cardi B & John Legend

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Obama's Summer Playlist, Cardi B & John Legend

Barack Obama unveils his annual summer playlist, Cardi B kicks off New Music Friday with a new single, and John Legend lands the role of Harry Belafonte.

Published on July 31, 2026
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Former President Barack Obama is once again setting the soundtrack for the season with the release of his highly anticipated annual summer playlist. The eclectic collection features a mix of today’s biggest stars and timeless legends, showcasing everything from hip-hop and R&B to gospel, soul, country, and classic rock.

One of the biggest surprises on this year’s playlist is BossMan Dlow’s “Motion Party,” a major co-sign for the rising rapper after the song’s success on urban radio and the Billboard Hot 100. Obama’s playlist also includes tracks from Doechii, Vince Staples, Drake, Anderson .Paak, SZA, Fred Hammond, Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan, A Tribe Called Quest, Nina Simone, The Beatles, and Johnny Cash, reflecting his signature blend of genres and generations.

Meanwhile, New Music Friday is packed with fresh releases. Cardi B officially dropped her latest single after teasing fans throughout the week, fueling speculation about whether a deluxe album, a new project, or an extension of her tour could be on the horizon. Fans also have new music from Shaboozey, Meek Mill, Juicy J, Trippie Redd, Too Short, Money Man, Fivio Foreign, and DMV native Logic, whose latest compilation is now available.

Rounding out today’s entertainment headlines, John Legend has signed on to portray legendary singer, actor, and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte in the upcoming film The Road Home. The project aims to celebrate Belafonte’s remarkable life and legacy, bringing another influential Black icon’s story to the big screen.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Obama's Summer Playlist, Cardi B & John Legend was originally published on kysdc.com

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