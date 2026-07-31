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Maryland Offers Relief to Howard University Students

Published on July 31, 2026
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Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Thursday that the state will provide an $800 credit and admissions assistance to students who were recently disenrolled from Howard University and choose to continue their education at participating Maryland public universities.

According to the governor’s office, Moore has directed the Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) and the University System of Maryland (USM) to create a coordinated process that helps affected students identify available academic programs, navigate financial aid opportunities, and receive expedited admissions consideration where possible.

The announcement comes after Howard University confirmed that it had notified 502 incoming first-year students that they had been disenrolled because their enrollment and financial obligations were not completed by previously communicated deadlines. The university has since reenrolled approximately 200 of those students.

Students who enroll at a participating University System of Maryland institution will also receive an $800 credit to help offset the nonrefundable enrollment and housing deposits they previously paid to Howard University.

Gov. Moore emphasized that while admissions deadlines have passed at many institutions, opportunities remain for eligible students to enroll at several Maryland universities, including Towson University, the University of Maryland, College Park, and Coppin State University.

“My administration is working with University System of Maryland schools to provide expedited admissions and financial aid options to those impacted,” Moore said.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission is encouraging affected students to contact the Office of Student Financial Assistance for personalized guidance on admissions and financial aid options to help minimize disruptions to their education.

Howard University, one of the nation’s leading historically Black colleges and universities, enrolled approximately 11,000 undergraduate students last fall. Annual undergraduate tuition for on-campus students averages about $38,000, with housing costs averaging approximately $13,600.

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