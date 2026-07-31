Derrick Henry Says His Focus Is on Winning, Not Retirement

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Derrick Henry is heading into his 11th NFL season with no plans of slowing down.

At 32 years old, retirement is not part of the conversation for the Baltimore Ravens running back. Instead, Henry remains focused on improving, helping his teammates and continuing to perform at an elite level.

Since joining the Ravens in 2024, Henry has led the NFL with 3,512 rushing yards, 32 rushing touchdowns and 632 carries. His production has made him one of the league’s most dependable offensive weapons and a major part of Baltimore’s success.

Henry understands that his longevity at the running back position is rare, but he is not entering the 2026 season focused on how much time he has left. His attention remains on preparing for another demanding year and doing whatever is needed to help the Ravens win.

“I don’t try to enter another season thinking about retirement,” Henry said following the second practice of training camp. “My mindset is: How can I get better, be the best teammate I can be, and be the best team we can be?”

Henry arrived at training camp looking as strong and prepared as ever. His disciplined workout routine, strict diet and commitment to conditioning have helped him remain productive deep into his career.

As Baltimore prepares for the upcoming season, Henry is ready to continue carrying the workload. The Ravens can keep calling his number, because the veteran running back is still focused on gaining yards, scoring touchdowns and competing at the highest level.