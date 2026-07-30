Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Racehorse Owned By Lil Advances To The Breeders’ Cup

Racehorse Owned By Lil Wayne & Lil Yachty Punches Ticket To The Breeders’ Cup

A racehorse owned by Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty won the $400K Grade 1 Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California. 

Published on July 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Racehorse Owned By Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty Punches Ticket To The Breeders’ Cup
Source: WWE – Survivor Series / Republic Records / Getty

Very rarely will you hear about a connection between Hip-Hop and horse racing, but it’s not impossible. 

Last Saturday (July 25), a racehorse owned by rappers Lil Wayne and Lil Yachty won the $400K Grade 1 Bing Crosby Stakes at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in California. 

The 4-year-old horse, named Listenupshance, finished the race by holding off Maximum Bourban by a thin margin. The horse, ridden by Emisael Jaramillo and trained by Doug O’Neill, completed the race in 1.09 minutes in its first Grade 1 victory.

In addition to the cash prize, Listenupshance earned a slot in the Breeders’ Cup World Championship in October. 

Listenupshance is owned by Run Fast Racing, a celebrity-backed fractional horse ownership platform. In addition to Wayne and Yachty, other owners include Latin Grammy-winning singer Rauw Alejandro, entrepreneur Glenn Sorgenstein, and entertainment entrepreneur Adam Kluger.

The company offers the opportunity to participate for $100 a month.

This isn’t the only side hustle Yachty has been involved in. Recently, Lil Boat has been making waves on WWE’s Smackdown, appearing as a hype man for current United States Champion Trick Williams. 

Meanwhile, Weezy is currently on the road for his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour. Despite a couple of hiccups, he’s continuing to press on, with the tour scheduled to last through the end of October.

SEE ALSO

Racehorse Owned By Lil Wayne & Lil Yachty Punches Ticket To The Breeders’ Cup was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Business hours closed sign copy space background image, bokeh soft focus backdrop of sign letters, economy industry concept
2 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Fire Marshal Orders Temporary Closure of Golden Dragon Bar & Grill

Comments
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
32 Items
Sports  |  Editor Staff

Ravens and All 32 NFL Teams Set 2026 Training Camp Schedules

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Aerial view of Baltimore
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Facing Eviction In Baltimore City? Here Are Resources That May Help

Comments
Santa Fe, NM: "Sorry We Are Closed" Dark Sky Reflection
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Captain James Crabhouse to Remain Closed for Season Following Overnight Fire

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close