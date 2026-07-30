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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Kanye Settlement, Beyoncé & Michael B. Jordan

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Kanye Settlement, Beyoncé & Michael B. Jordan

Kanye West was sued in a lawsuit by his former assistant before reportedly reaching a confidential settlement, while Beyoncé, Michael B. Jordan and Tyla make headlines.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Kanye West is back in the spotlight after reportedly reaching a confidential settlement with his former assistant. West was sued in a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment in 2024, and newly filed court documents indicate both parties have now agreed to settle the case. While the matter has reportedly been resolved, the financial terms and details of the agreement have not been made public.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is celebrating a major business milestone. After two years of partnering with Moët Hennessy, the superstar is reportedly now the sole owner of SirDavis Whiskey. The move marks another expansion of her growing business portfolio following the successful launch of the premium whiskey brand.

Movie fans also have something to look forward to. Amazon MGM Studios has released the first trailer for The Thomas Crown Affair, starring Michael B. Jordan as the wealthy businessman and master art thief. The reimagining of the classic film is scheduled to arrive in theaters on March 5, 2027.

On the music front, Nigerian superstar Tyla continues her global rise with a newly announced stop in Washington, D.C., on December 2, adding to an already busy touring schedule.

Finally, Prince fans can start planning for Broadway. Purple Rain is officially headed to the Majestic Theatre in 2027, with previews beginning March 12 before opening night on April 12, bringing the legendary artist’s iconic story to a new generation of theatergoers.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Kanye Settlement, Beyoncé & Michael B. Jordan was originally published on kysdc.com

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