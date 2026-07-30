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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Montgomery County's All-Day Cell Phone Ban

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Montgomery County's All-Day Cell Phone Ban

Montgomery County Public Schools will expand its bell-to-bell cell phone restrictions to all high schools beginning August 25.

Published on July 30, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Montgomery County Public Schools is taking another major step to reduce distractions in the classroom by expanding its bell-to-bell cell phone policy to all high schools beginning with the 2026-27 school year.

Starting August 25, high school students will no longer be allowed to use their cell phones during the school day. The restrictions will remain in place from the first bell until dismissal, meaning phones cannot be used during class, passing periods, or even lunch.

The expanded policy follows the district’s earlier “Away All Day” initiative, which was piloted in schools over the past several years. School leaders say feedback from teachers, parents, and students showed broad agreement that cell phones have become a significant distraction to learning and student engagement.

By extending the policy to high schools, Montgomery County joins a growing number of school districts nationwide looking to curb classroom distractions and encourage more face-to-face interaction among students. District officials hope the change will help improve academic focus, reduce interruptions during instruction, and create a more engaging learning environment throughout the school day.

While some students may find the adjustment challenging, many educators believe the benefits will outweigh the inconvenience. Limiting phone access could encourage students to spend more time socializing with classmates, participating in school activities, and staying engaged in lessons instead of scrolling through social media.

The announcement has already sparked conversation among parents and students as they prepare for the upcoming school year. With smartphones playing such a central role in everyday life, the new policy represents a significant shift in how students will navigate their school day.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Montgomery County's All-Day Cell Phone Ban was originally published on kysdc.com

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