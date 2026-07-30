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Drake & Kevin Durant Connect On New NOCTA Apparel Drop

Drake & Kevin Durant Connect On New NOCTA Apparel Drop

Drake and Kevin Durant have been friends for quite some time, culminating in their new NOCTA collaboration with Nike.

Published on July 30, 2026
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A man wearing a green jersey with the number 3 sits in a dimly lit room, looking directly at the camera.

Drake and Kevin Durant’s friendship is well documented, and their recent ad spot for the Nike KD 19 confirmed their connection. Taking these to a new level, the pair are teaming up for a new NOCTA apparel drop, highlighting Kevin Durant’s early days in basketball and beyond.

The new Drake and Kevin Durant NOCTA collaboration highlights several pieces that harken back to Durant’s early playing days in Maryland.

The pieces featured are a Montrose NOCTA hoodie, Easy Money cutoff tee, Montrose lightweight basketball jersey, Easy Money LS base layer top, Easy Money 2-n-1 basketball shorts, Easy Money jersey shorts, and Easy Money single-leg tights.

The Montrose hoodie and the jersey, both in a dark green color pattern, connect to Durant’s playing time at Montrose Christian School. The hoodie and jersey spell out Montrose Christian with letters removed to spell out N-O-C-T-A.

The Easy Money pieces, referencing Durant’s nickname, appear on the base layer and matching shorts. The Easy Money cutoff tee shows an image of a young Durant from his profile picture on Myspace.

The Drake and Kevin Durant NOCTA lineup is available now. Click here to cop your sets.

Check out the full lineup below.

A man wearing a green hoodie with the text "NOCTA" and the number "3" on the front.
A man wearing a white tank top with a large black-and-white portrait graphic, holding cash in his hands.
A man wearing a green basketball jersey with the text "MENTOR 3 CHRISTA" standing against a dark background.
A man with a beard wearing a green Nike athletic shirt stands with his hands on his hips against a dark background.
A person wearing black athletic shorts and compression socks, standing in a dark setting.
Green Nike basketball shorts with black and white accents, worn with white Nike socks and black Nike sneakers.
A person wearing black athletic clothing and Nike sneakers, with a patterned compression sleeve on their leg.
A person wearing black Nike athletic shorts and socks, with a Nike Nocta logo on the leg, standing against a dark background.

Photo: NOCTA/Nike

SEE ALSO

Drake & Kevin Durant Connect On New NOCTA Apparel Drop was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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