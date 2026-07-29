8 Black Fantasy Books To Read After ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’

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Fantasy lovers, it’s officially time to return to Orïsha! The highly anticipated trailer for Children of Blood and Bone finally dropped on YouTube on July 28, giving fans their first breathtaking look at the long-awaited adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi’s blockbuster novel. With The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood bringing the beloved story to the big screen, excitement is at an all-time high ahead of the film’s theatrical release on Jan. 15, 2027. If you’ve been meaning to read the book before the movie arrives, now’s the perfect time. Here’s why this fantasy book is one you should absolutely read.

Published in 2018, Children of Blood and Bone marked the stunning debut of Nigerian American author Tomi Adeyemi and launched her bestselling Legacy of Orïsha trilogy. Inspired by West African mythology, Yoruba culture, and the rich storytelling traditions of fantasy epics, the novel follows Zélie Adebola, a young woman determined to restore magic to the kingdom of Orïsha after a ruthless monarchy wipes out the maji, people born with magical abilities. It’s an absolute page turner.

Author and social media star Sylvester Chauke praised the novel in January, writing:

“Children of Blood and Bone by Tomi Adeyemi is a captivating read! A big story, high stakes, and it reads like an epic movie. The world-building is insane and the message hits hard. A joy.”

Adeyemi famously spent 18 months and more than 45 drafts crafting the novel, drawing inspiration from series like Harry Potter and An Ember in the Ashes. The hard work paid off. The book debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list, earned widespread critical acclaim, and quickly became one of the most celebrated young adult fantasy novels of the decade.

Whether you’re planning a family read-along or looking to introduce young readers to fantasy worlds inspired by African history, folklore, and culture, here are eight more unforgettable fantasy books that Black families can add to their shelves.