Whoopi Goldberg, Vivica Fox and More Unite for Netflix’s Comedy

Netflix is bringing together four of Black Hollywood’s biggest stars for a new comedy that’s already generating plenty of excitement.

Whoopi Goldberg, Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams, and Vivica A. Fox have officially signed on to star in Women Like Us, an upcoming Netflix original directed by actress and filmmaker Tasha Smith. The film is being produced by Charles D. King’s MACRO Film Studios in partnership with Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama.

According to Netlfix, the story follows a recently widowed woman who is persuaded by her lifelong best friends and sister to spend what would have been her 30th wedding anniversary in the Hamptons. What begins as a getaway soon becomes an emotional journey as the women confront grief, marriage, sisterhood, and the realization that it’s never too late to pursue their dreams. Production is expected to begin in the fall in New York City under the direction of Tasha Smith, whose directing credits include Survival of the Thickest, Bel-Air, and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

The project also marks a reunion for Whoopi Goldberg and Jenifer Lewis, who famously appeared together in Sister Act and have remained close friends for decades. Women Like Us will be their first film together in nearly 30 years, while also pairing them with fellow screen veterans Vanessa Williams and Vivica A. Fox for the first time in a feature ensemble.

Although Netflix has not announced a release date, the all-star cast and powerhouse creative team have already made Women Like Us one of the streamer’s most anticipated upcoming comedies. With themes of resilience, friendship, and finding joy later in life, the film promises to showcase four women whose careers have helped shape Black entertainment for generations.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.