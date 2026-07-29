Judge Dismisses Claims Against Cassie in Male Escort Lawsuit

A federal judge has dismissed every claim against Cassie Ventura in a civil lawsuit filed by Clayton Howard, the former male escort who alleges he was exploited during Sean ‘Diddy” Combs’ so-called “freak offs.”

In a ruling issued this week, U.S. District Judge Anne Hwang found that Howard failed to plead sufficient facts tying Cassie to the alleged misconduct. While the judge dismissed all claims against the singer, several were dismissed with leave to amend, giving Howard an opportunity to revise portions of his complaint and refile them if he can provide additional factual detail. Claims dismissed with prejudice cannot be refiled.

Howard sued both Cassie and Combs in 2025, alleging he was recruited into years of coerced sexual encounters orchestrated by the former couple. He claimed Cassie participated in, facilitated, and benefited from the alleged abuse, while accusing both defendants of sex trafficking, battery, emotional distress and other civil violations. Cassie has denied the allegations,a arguing she was herself a victim of coercive abuse by Combs and that Howard’s claims lacked legal and factual support.

The lawsuit is closely connected to Combs’ federal criminal case. During his 2025 trial, Cassie served as the government’s star witness, testifying over several hours about years of abuse and describing the “freak offs” as drug-fueled sexual encounters she said she was forced to participate in. Combs was later convicted on federal prostitution-related offenses but acquitted of racketeering ans sex trafficking charges. Howard has argued that portions of Cassie’s testimony support his civil claims, while Cassie disputes that interpretation.

Although Cassie secured a significant legal victory with the dismissal, the case is not entirely over. Howard now has a limited window to amend the claims the judge dismissed without prejudice. If he cannot cure the deficiencies identified by the court, those allegations could be permanently dismissed, while his claims against Combs continue to move forward.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.