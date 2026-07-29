Beyoncé Takes Full Ownership of SirDavis Whiskey Brand

Beyoncé is reportedly raising a glass to a new business milestone.

The Grammy-winning superstar has officially become the sole owner of SirDavid American Whiskey, taking full ownership of the premium spirits brand she originally launched in partnership with Moët Hennessy in 2024. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a spokesperson for the company said the move marks the beginning of “SirDavis’ new independent chapter” as a woman-, family- and Black-owned business.

Named after Beyoncé’s paternal great-grandfather, Davis Hogue, a Texas farmer and moonshiner during Prohibition, SirDavis was created as a tribute to her family history and love of whiskey. The brand was developed with renowned whiskey maker Dr. Bill Lumsden and master blender Cameron George, featuring a rye-forward mash bill and a finish inspired by Japanese and Scott whiskey-making traditions. The whisky, which is finished, blended, and bottled in Texas, won multiple industry awards before it was even released to the public.

The ownership change is the latest addition to Beyoncé’s growing business empire. Beyond music, she has successfully launched the Ivy Park fashion brand, Cécred haircare line, Parkwood Entertainment, and the BeyGOOD Foundation, which supports scholarships, disaster relief and small businesses. SirDavis also became the first spirit brand developed from the ground up in the United States by Moët Hennessy before Beyoncé assumed full control this week.

The news comes as Beyoncé continues to expand her influence beyond entertainment. Between her chart-topping music, record-breaking tours and growing portfolio of lifestyle brands, the Houston native has built one of the most successful celebrity business empires in the world.

With SirDavis now entirely under her ownership, Beyoncé appears poised to chart the brand’s next chapter on her own terms.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.