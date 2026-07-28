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Dr. Heavenly Likens Dr. Cheyenne Bryant To A Veneer Tech

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Curiously Questions Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s Academic Credentials, Likens Mysterious Matriculant To A Veneer Tech

Published on July 28, 2026
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Pastor Jamal Bryant and Marc Lamont Hill aren’t the only ones weighing in on Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s doctorate as the Doctor of Dental Medicine offered an opinion on what’s really going on.

Two images of a woman with long dark hair and dramatic makeup, one with wavy hair and a fur coat, the other with an updo and a bejeweled black dress.
Source: Paras Griffin/ Robin L Marshall

Married to Medicine‘s Dr. Heavenly Kimes openly slammed the life coach over the weekend for participating in a trending social media challenge while wearing what critics claim is generic, Amazon-bought doctoral regalia.

During a recent episode of her Unpolished podcast titled “Cheyenne Bryant is playing as a professional,” the straight-shooting dentist urged her audience to stop giving Bryant attention until she produces verifiable documentation of her academic achievements.

“Don’t give her any more attention, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant,” said Heavenly. “I think about her like I think about a veneer tech—somebody who’s putting on braces and veneers in a basement and have not went to dental school,” Dr. Heavenly quipped, drawing a sharp parallel between unvetted medical workers and unverified academic titles.

In an IG post promoting the episode, she also doubled down on her comments, insisting that the debate is “bigger than one person” and is ultimately about “protecting the public.”

“Doctors, dentists, psychologists, physicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals dedicate years of their lives to earning the privilege of caring for patients. We complete rigorous education, clinical training, supervised hours, licensing examinations, and continuing education because lives depend on it.”

According to Kimes,

“Licensure isn’t just about having a title. It’s about competency, ethics, accountability, supervision, and protecting the public,” she said, adding that “patients deserve to know exactly who is treating them and what qualifications that person has. They deserve transparency.”

While she maintained that “this isn’t about hate,” “jealousy,” or “gatekeeping,” Kimes said it is “about protecting patients.”

She also noted that when someone “chooses to be a motivational speaker, life coach, or influencer, that’s their choice,” she believes that “healthcare professions have standards for a reason.” She warns that “when people blur the line between coaching and licensed clinical care, it can create confusion for vulnerable people looking for help.”

The latest wave of online scrutiny exploded after Bryant participated in the viral Netflix documentary trend on social media, posing in full doctoral regalia alongside captions celebrating her career accomplishments.

However, internet and academic critics quickly began dissecting the video, alleging that the doctoral gown and hood were generic items readily available for purchase on Amazon, rather than official university regalia.

As BOSSIP reported, observers pointed out that the velvet trim colors on the hood shown in the clip corresponded to the field of education rather than sociology or psychology, which are the disciplines Bryant claims as her background. Further fueling the skepticism, an opinion piece published by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution noted that while Bryant frequently records interviews in front of a wall lined with framed commendations and plaques, her actual diploma appears strategically obscured or blurred during key camera angles.

Cheyenne Bryant’s Degree Continues To Be Questioned

Academic commentators, including Marc Lamont Hill and Pastor Jamal Bryant, have joined the growing chorus demanding transparency, even going as far as to interview a purported university president to get to the bottom of things.

DJ Vlad of VladTV also joined in the discussion, noting that he was contacted by the “president” Jaquel Pitts who provided “proof” of Bryant’s degree.

Social media users noted that they were unable to locate a published dissertation authored by Bryant in standard academic databases. When pressed on the missing paperwork during media appearances, Bryant explained that records from Argosy University, where she claims to have earned her doctorate in Counseling Psychology, became difficult to obtain after the institution lost accreditation and abruptly shut down in 2019.

9th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch
Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Despite the mounting pressure from peers like Dr. Heavenly and prominent community figures, Bryant has remained defiant in her refusal to produce transcripts or certificates. During a sit-down interview highlighted by Essence, the self-proclaimed life coach and author stood firm on her position, arguing that her professional results speak louder than paper on a wall.

“I have multiple degrees, and my thing is that my proof isn’t something that I have to prove to individuals,” Bryant stated. “My proof is already within my credentials, my degrees, and also more than just my titles, it’s in how effective I’ve been.”

Bryant pointed to her high-profile consulting work with major celebrities like Nick Cannon, Shannon Sharpe, and Cam Newton as living proof of her efficacy in the mental health space. She asserted that creating her own lane in the industry has naturally made her a target for envy and skepticism from traditionalists who envy her mainstream success.

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Dr. Heavenly Kimes Curiously Questions Dr. Cheyenne Bryant’s Academic Credentials, Likens Mysterious Matriculant To A Veneer Tech was originally published on bossip.com

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