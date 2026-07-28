Ravens Reach Long-Term Deal to Keep Headquarters in Baltimore County

Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

The Baltimore Ravens will remain headquartered in Baltimore County for decades under a new long-term agreement that includes plans to modernize and expand the team’s training facility in Owings Mills.

In a press release shared on Tuesday, the public-private partnership supports up to $120 million in investments at the Under Armour Performance Center, the Ravens’ year-round headquarters and training facility. The agreement is designed to retain the franchise as a major local employer, support hundreds of jobs and protect millions of dollars in annual state and local tax revenue.

The Ravens will provide up to $70 million toward the project, while Baltimore County has committed up to $25 million over 10 years, pending approval from the Baltimore County Council. The county and the team have also requested up to $25 million from the Maryland Department of Commerce through existing economic development programs.

The agreement includes $2 million in community benefits and calls for the Ravens to partner with Baltimore County on five community events or activations each year.

A lease extension is scheduled to begin Aug. 1, 2028. Renewal options could allow the Ravens to remain in Owings Mills for up to 40 additional years, aligning the headquarters agreement with the team’s lease at M&T Bank Stadium.

“The Ravens aren’t just our football team, they are our neighbors,” Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said. “This agreement builds on a partnership that has made Baltimore County stronger for nearly three decades.”

Ravens President Sashi Brown said the investment will help the organization maintain a premier facility capable of attracting and retaining players and staff while expanding its community engagement efforts.

The Ravens have operated in Baltimore County since the franchise arrived in Maryland in 1996. The Under Armour Performance Center opened in 2004 and has since become one of the NFL’s leading training facilities.

During the past three decades, the team has invested more than $390 million in its Owings Mills headquarters and M&T Bank Stadium, including $134 million at the Baltimore County facility.

The Owings Mills campus is expected to welcome approximately 24,000 fans during training camp this season.

Baltimore County’s proposed financial commitment must still receive legislative approval. A County Council work session is expected Sept. 1, followed by legislative consideration on Sept. 8.