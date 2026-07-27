Ice Spice Apologizes For Hot 97 Summer Jam No-Show, Blames Contract Issues

Ice Spice had fans waiting for a Hot 97 Summer Jam appearance that never happened, and the Bronx rapper says unfinished paperwork is to blame.

As spotted on Complex, Ice Spice addressed the situation on X after failing to take the stage Friday night at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2026 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. “I see yal & im sorry things didn’t work out last night. I was booked for 1 song but contract wasn’t done,” she wrote.

Ice Spice added that she had been promoted as one of the event’s main performers for weeks, despite her agreement apparently never being finalized. She also promised to do her best to make things right with the fans who waited to see her.

The explanation came after concertgoers began questioning why Ice Spice never appeared during the show. She was heavily featured in the promotion leading up to Summer Jam and had been positioned as one of the night’s marquee names. Cash Cobain, another advertised performer, also did not take the stage. According to Complex, the concert ran roughly 30 minutes beyond its scheduled ending time without either rapper appearing or an explanation being given to the crowd.

The rest of the night still featured a packed collection of established stars, hometown favorites and rising artists. French Montana and Max B were among the biggest attractions, while Yung Miami, Mariah the Scientist, Fetty Wap, DaBaby, G Herbo, Omah Lay, Sleepy Hallow, Zeddy Will, Honey Bxby and 41 were also included in the evening’s festivities.

Fetty Wap’s appearance was especially notable, as the Paterson, N.J., native received a hometown welcome following his return to the public eye. Hot 97 also brought out a lengthy collection of emerging New York talent for its earlier stage, including Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, 38 Spesh, NEMS and Diany Dior.

While missing Summer Jam was undoubtedly a disappointment for fans, Ice Spice has experienced no shortage of headline-making moments over the past year. The “Munch” rapper made her acting debut in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest, appearing alongside Denzel Washington, A$AP Rocky and Jeffrey Wright. Ice played Marisol Cepeda in the crime thriller, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival before receiving its theatrical and Apple TV+ releases in 2025.

She also managed to turn an unfortunate fast-food altercation into a marketing opportunity. Ice Spice went viral earlier this year after a woman approached and slapped her while she was eating inside a Los Angeles McDonald’s. The encounter escalated into a physical altercation that eventually spilled outside the restaurant.

Ice later joked on X that the incident “wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s,” and the rival fast-food chain apparently agreed. Shortly afterward, she appeared in a Wendy’s commercial promoting the company’s upgraded Spicy Chicken Sandwich while temporarily rebranding herself as “Ice Spicy.”

Her relationship with Latto also took a surprising turn. After years of rumored subliminal shots and online tension, the two rappers joined forces for their September 2025 collaboration, “Gyatt.” The song and its wrestling-themed artwork seemingly put an end to the alleged feud, though Ice later claimed there was never any genuine beef between them in the first place.

Most recently, Ice Spice sparked another round of internet chatter after she was photographed getting extremely close to Tobey Maguire at Michael Rubin’s annual White Party in the Hamptons. Several images led social media users to believe Ice and the original big-screen Spider-Man may have shared a kiss. Neither Ice Spice nor Maguire has confirmed the dating speculation, but the unexpected pairing immediately became one of the party’s most discussed moments.

Rubin, the founder and CEO of Fanatics, regularly hosts the celebrity-packed Fourth of July event, which attracts some of the biggest names across music, sports, entertainment and business. Ice Spice has not revealed exactly how she intends to make up the Summer Jam performance to her supporters. For now, fans will have to wait and see whether the Bronx rapper delivers a replacement show—or at least more than the single song she was reportedly booked to perform.