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HBO Drops New Trailer For DC's 'Lanterns'

HBO Drops New Trailer For DC's 'Lanterns'

Marvel still has the cinematic comic book game in a chokehold though...

Published on July 27, 2026
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Three men sitting on stadium bleachers, one wearing a cowboy hat.
Source: John Johnson / HBO Max

With Marvel slowly recapturing some much-needed hype for the future of its cinematic universe with some big revelations over the weekend at San Diego’s Comic-Con, DC, too, is looking to drum up interest for its own rebooted live-action superhero universe and is hoping its new HBO series can do just that.

Over the SDCC weekend, DC and HBO released the latest trailer for their upcoming series Lanterns starring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan (The Green Lantern) and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart (also The Green Lantern). Centering around a series of murders taking place in rural Nebraska, Lanterns finds Hal Jordan mentoring John Stewart on the ins and outs of being a Green Lantern as they attempt to solve the mystery of who or what is behind these killings.

As they attempt to do the best detective work they can, a seemingly contentious relationship between Jordan and Stewart will serve as a major part of the story, as both heroes learn that shape-shifting alien Manhunters might be behind the murders here on Earth. Featuring a quick cameo from Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner (another Green Lantern from 2025’s Superman), the latest trailer for Lanterns seems like it’ll be a Green Lantern fan’s dream come true once it premieres on HBO on Aug. 16.

Will you be checking for Lanterns later this summer? Let us know in the comments section below.

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HBO Drops New Trailer For DC's 'Lanterns' was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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