Listen Live
Close
B'more

Patterson Park Pool Reopens After Fecal Contamination

Patterson Park Pool Reopens After Fecal Contamination and Vandalism

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Multi-colored swimming rings in swimming pool. Pool party, summer background. Top view
Source: Getty Images / Radio One Cincinnati

Patterson Park Pool reopened Sunday after Baltimore City officials completed an extensive cleanup following another vandalism incident.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks said staff discovered feces and debris in the water, along with several drainage grates that had been forcibly removed and thrown into the pool. The damage forced the popular community pool to close Saturday.

Officials initially believed the damage was mostly cosmetic. However, a full inspection revealed additional cleanup and water treatment were needed before the facility could safely reopen.

Photos released by the department showed multiple drainage grates removed from their original positions.

The incident marked the second time Patterson Park Pool had been vandalized during the summer season.

The pool was previously forced to close after trash and feces were discovered in the water and graffiti was found on the property’s walls. Following that incident, the pool underwent mandatory maintenance, including a filtration process that lasted several hours.

The repeated incidents are believed to be connected to a pool-hopping trend involving young people trespassing at public pools and entering the water after operating hours.

City officials have not announced whether anyone has been identified or charged in connection with the vandalism.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Politics  |  Zack Linly

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear Says He Heard From 2 Sources That Sen. Mitch McConnell Has 'Passed'

Comments
Townhomes in Baltimore
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Live Baltimore Expands ‘Buy Back the Block’ Homeownership Program

Comments
Aerial view of Baltimore
5 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Facing Eviction In Baltimore City? Here Are Resources That May Help

Comments
Damaged front bumper of a white car after a traffic accident, close-up view with scratches.
20 Items
Local  |  Editor Staff

New Report Says Baltimore Has Some of America’s Worst Drivers

Comments
close-up of Maryland state flag waving on a clear day
20 Items
Education  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Ranks #14 Among Best School Systems in the U.S.

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close