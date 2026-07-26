Congratulations! Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley’s Cabo Wedding Was A Black Love Fairytale

Miracle and Tyler hosted a luxurious yacht party to kick off their wedding weekend in Cabo.

The couple exchanged vows in a breathtaking ceremony surrounded by lush greenery and elegant decor.

Miracle stunned in two glamorous wedding dresses, from a romantic lace gown to a sparkling reception dress.

Source: Gotham / Getty

Our timelines have been filled with wedding bliss since Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley began sharing moments from their celebration.

The gorgeous celebrity couple officially became Mr. and Mrs. Lepley on July 25. They celebrated their love with family and friends at Acre Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. They also brought fans along for some of the wedding-worthy details.

From a white-hot yacht party to magazine-worthy wedding visuals, Miracle and Tyler gave us romance, fly fashion, and Black love dipped in paradise and surrounded by their friends and family.

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Started The Celebration On The Water

Before heading down the aisle, the couple welcomed their guests with a yacht party overlooking Cabo’s blue water.

Clips from attendees on social media show they had a time. Everyone understood the assignment, rocking white fits as the dance floor stayed packed. The vibes were on 100, and the shots, shots, shots did what they needed to do.

For the event, Miracle chose to wear her something blue. She rocked a sleeveless, ice-blue maxi dress that looked amazing. It was giving luxury. It was giving expensive. And paired with the boat, attendees, and drinks, everything was giving you needed to be there.

Miracle Watts Walked Down The Aisle In A Split-Lace Gown

The couple exchanged vows beneath a sculptural white ceremony installation surrounded by towering palm trees. Rows of white chairs lined the lawn while white blooms in sleek glass vessels framed the aisle, creating a ceremony that looked like it came straight out of the pages of a bridal magazine.

Miracle looked breathtaking. The actress and mother of one wore an all-lace bridal gown with a structured corset bodice that dipped into a dramatic V-shaped waist, creating exaggerated hips and an ultra-sculpted silhouette. Delicate buttons ran down the front of the corset before opening into a center split that showed off her legs and strappy white heels. She paired the look with matching lace sleeves and a lace hooded veil.

Tyler stood beside his bride serving swag and confidence. He donned a cream dinner jacket, crisp white shirt, black bow tie, and black pants, creating a timeless black-and-white wedding moment.

Miracle Watts Brought The Sparkle To Her Reception Dress

When it was time to celebrate, Miracle switched into a shimmering silver reception gown that hugged every curve. The sparkling look featured a structured corset bodice, sheer crystal-covered panels, a lace-up back and a dramatic train.

If her first wedding dress was all about romance, this one was all about style.

She danced through the night beneath glowing chandeliers and string lights as Tyler, their friends and family packed the dance floor around them.

Miracle and Tyler’s Cabo wedding was everything we expected from the couple—and still somehow more.

After meeting on set, welcoming their first child, and consistently serving stunning visuals on Instagram, they have become one of Black Hollywood’s most gorgeous couples. They look TF good together and know how to give us a moment.

So, of course, their wedding was destined to be one for the history books.

Miracle also brought fans along for her pre-wedding journey. She shared workout tips, skincare advice, and the very real frustrations of being a bride who still didn’t have her wedding or reception dress just nine days before the ceremony.

Plot twist – it all clearly worked out.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.

Congratulations! Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley’s Cabo Wedding Was A Black Love Fairytale was originally published on hellobeautiful.com