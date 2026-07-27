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The Quicksilva Morning Show

The Quicksilva Show Presents “Best Of Baltimore!”

Published on July 27, 2026
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The Quicksilva Show presents "Best Of Baltimore" with a collage of cityscape, food, and clock imagery.
Source: R1 Digital / R1

As part of the Summer of 92Q, The Quicksilva Morning Show is putting the spotlight on the businesses and local favorites that make Baltimore special.

Who has the best chicken box and half-and-half? Where can you find the best crab cakes, steamed crabs or snowballs in the city?

Now is your chance to help us crown The Best of Baltimore.

Each week, The Quicksilva Morning Show will announce a new category and ask listeners to submit their favorite Baltimore-area businesses. After the nominations are collected, the city will vote to decide who deserves the title of Baltimore’s best.

The winners are completely up to you, so make sure your favorite spots are represented.

Follow @92QJamsBmore and @QuicksilvaShow on Instagram to submit your nominations, cast your vote and stay updated on each week’s category.

Help us put on for the city and celebrate the people, food and businesses that make Baltimore one of a kind!

No purchase is necessary to enter this Promotion and this Promotion is void where prohibited.

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