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Ravens, Perdue Launch Campaign to Fight Hunger in Maryland

Ravens Rushing Yards Will Help Provide Meals to Maryland Families

Published on July 21, 2026
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New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens - NFL 2025
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The Baltimore Ravens are teaming up with Perdue Farms and the Maryland Food Bank to help fight hunger across the state.

The three organizations announced a new multi-year partnership Monday that will make Perdue the official chicken of the Baltimore Ravens while supporting Maryland families facing food insecurity.

As part of the partnership, Perdue is launching a season-long initiative called “Rushing to Fight Hunger.” During the 2026 NFL season, the company will donate 1,300 meals to the Maryland Food Bank each time the Ravens record 100 rushing yards.

Ravens officials said the team’s running game could help generate thousands of meals throughout the season.

“We’re especially excited with some of the running backs that we have on our team,” Ravens Director of Communications Kelly Tallant said. “We’re so excited to see how these yards will accumulate and translate to meals for Maryland families.”

The partnership officially kicked off Monday at the Maryland Food Bank. Perdue donated nearly 43,000 pounds of chicken, which is expected to provide more than 35,000 meals to people in need.

Volunteers from the Ravens, Perdue Farms and the Maryland Food Bank also worked together to pack food that will be distributed to communities across Maryland.

The initiative comes as many families continue to struggle with rising food costs and limited access to nutritious meals. Through the new partnership, the organizations hope to use the Ravens’ performance on the field to make a meaningful impact off the field.

The “Rushing to Fight Hunger” campaign will continue throughout the Ravens’ 2026 season, with meal donations increasing based on the team’s rushing production.

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