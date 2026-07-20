Pooh Shiesty’s legal troubles continue to make headlines as new allegations emerge in his ongoing federal case. According to reports discussed on Diva’s Daily Dirt, prosecutors allege the Memphis rapper paid his co-defendants $5,000 each to help orchestrate an alleged robbery and kidnapping involving Gucci Mane’s former artist Foogiano. The allegations reportedly reference text messages that investigators believe support the claims. Shiesty has not been convicted of these new allegations, and the case remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, are stepping into the spotlight on their own terms. The sisters recently launched a new clothing line and sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss separating their personal identities from the public scrutiny surrounding their father. They emphasized that their careers and accomplishments belong to them and shared that they remain close with Diddy, describing him as someone who gives them valuable advice despite the ongoing attention surrounding their family.

It was also a busy New Music Friday, with several major releases hitting streaming platforms. Rick Ross unveiled his latest album, Set in Stone, featuring collaborations with The-Dream, Jeezy, Don Toliver, Leon Thomas, and Yung Miami. Tory Lanez also released a double album featuring separate hip-hop and R&B sides, while B2K returned with their new single, “Mileage.” Lil B also dropped a new Pharrell-produced track titled “Dead Fresh,” adding even more music for fans to check out this weekend.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Pooh Shiesty Allegations & Diddy's Twins Speak was originally published on kysdc.com