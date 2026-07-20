Ravens Add Veteran Center Ethan Pocic to Compete for Starting Job

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The Baltimore Ravens are adding an experienced option to one of the team’s biggest position battles ahead of training camp.

Former Cleveland Browns center Ethan Pocic has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Baltimore. The deal is worth $3 million and includes an additional $1.5 million in potential incentives, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec.

Pocic is expected to immediately compete for the starting center position following the departure of Pro Bowl lineman Tyler Linderbaum in free agency.

Finding Linderbaum’s replacement is considered one of the Ravens’ most important priorities heading into camp. Pocic reportedly visited Baltimore in early May, shortly after the team did not select a center in the NFL Draft.

The 30-year-old is said to be healthy after suffering a torn Achilles last season. He brings significantly more starting experience than the other players expected to compete for the job.

Danny Pinter, Jovaughn Gwyn and Corey Bullock are also in the mix. Pinter appeared in 77 games over five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts but made only 10 starts. Gwyn and Bullock have yet to start an NFL regular-season game.

Pocic has started 97 games during his nine-year NFL career and has made at least 10 starts in seven different seasons. He spent his first five years with the Seattle Seahawks from 2017 through 2021 before becoming Cleveland’s starting center for four seasons from 2022 through 2025.

His arrival is the latest move in a major offseason overhaul of Baltimore’s interior offensive line.

The Ravens previously signed veteran John Simpson to start at left guard and selected Vega Ioane in the first round of the NFL Draft with the expectation that he will take over at right guard.

Pocic’s experience makes him the early favorite to win the starting center job, but the position will likely remain one of the most closely watched competitions throughout training camp and the preseason.