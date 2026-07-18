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West Nile Virus Found in Anne Arundel, PG Mosquitoes

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash.

Published on July 18, 2026
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Maryland health officials have confirmed that mosquitoes in both Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties have tested positive for the West Nile virus.

According to the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), the virus was first detected in mosquito trappings collected on July 1st in Anne Arundel County, with laboratory testing confirming the presence of the virus on July 10th. Officials later received confirmation of another positive mosquito sample in Prince George’s County.

At this time, no human cases have been reported in Maryland.

The MDA says West Nile virus is detected in the state every year, though positive mosquito samples do not necessarily mean people have become infected. Officials also noted that this year’s colder winter temperatures and dry spring delayed the appearance of the virus compared to previous years.

Maryland’s Mosquito Control Program treats approximately 2,100 communities across 16 counties each year to help reduce mosquito populations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends taking simple precautions to avoid mosquito bites, including:

  • Using EPA-registered insect repellent.
  • Wearing long sleeves and pants when possible.
  • Limiting outdoor activity between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active.
  • Keeping mosquitoes out by using window screens or air conditioning.

Common symptoms of West Nile virus include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. While most infections are mild, severe cases can affect the central nervous system and may require hospitalization.

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