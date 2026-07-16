Roquan Smith Lands on NFL Top 100 List for Fifth Consecutive Year

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith continues to earn recognition from players across the NFL.

Smith was ranked No. 65 on this year’s “NFL Top 100,” marking his fifth consecutive appearance on the annual list. The rankings are determined through voting by NFL players.

Since arriving in Baltimore midway through the 2022 season, Smith has been one of the Ravens’ most reliable defensive leaders. He has earned four consecutive Pro Bowl selections and has consistently ranked among the team’s leading tacklers.

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Although Smith did not receive a fourth straight All-Pro selection last season, he remained an important part of Baltimore’s defense. He led the Ravens in tackles for the third consecutive year and turned his only fumble recovery into a 63-yard touchdown, the second defensive score of his career.

Smith did not record a sack for the first time in his career last season, but he still found ways to disrupt opposing offenses. According to NFL.com, his 14.1% quarterback pressure rate was the highest of his three full seasons with Baltimore.

The recognition comes shortly after Smith was ranked as the NFL’s second-best off-ball linebacker in ESPN’s annual survey of league executives, coaches and scouts. He finished behind San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner.

Smith will now be counted on to help lead Baltimore’s defense into its first season under head coach Jesse Minter.