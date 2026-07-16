Listen Live
Close
Baltimore Ravens

Kyle Hamilton Named NFL’s Best Safety in ESPN Ranking

Published on July 16, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
Source: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 4: Kyle Hamilton #14 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton continues to earn recognition as one of the NFL’s top defensive players.

For the third consecutive year, Hamilton finished among the top two safeties in ESPN’s annual rankings, which are determined by votes from league executives, coaches and scouts. For the second straight year, Hamilton claimed the No. 1 spot.

Hamilton’s versatility, size and physical style of play have made him a key piece of the Ravens’ defense. At 6-foot-4, he has the ability to line up at safety, in the slot or near the line of scrimmage, creating difficult matchups for opposing offenses.

RELATED: Ravens To Open 2026 Preseason Against Philadelphia Eagles

An AFC offensive coach praised Hamilton’s ability to impact multiple areas of the game, noting that he can cover receivers, defend the run and pressure quarterbacks as a blitzer. His wide-ranging skill set forces opposing teams to account for him when creating their offensive game plans.

Hamilton’s presence also had a noticeable impact on Baltimore’s defense last season. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, opposing quarterbacks recorded a QBR of just 49 when Hamilton was on the field. That number jumped to 90 when he was not in the lineup.

During his first three NFL seasons from 2022 through 2024, Hamilton became the only defensive back to record at least 15 tackles for loss, five sacks and five interceptions. His production helped him secure a four-year, $104 million contract extension with the Ravens.

RELATED: Ravens Named ESPN’s 2026 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Hamilton followed the extension with another dominant season, earning first-team All-Pro honors and further establishing himself as one of the league’s premier defensive players.

As the Ravens prepare for the upcoming season, Hamilton is expected to remain a centerpiece of Baltimore’s defense and one of the most versatile defenders in the NFL.

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Overdue text red stamp on a invoice on twenty dollar bills for unpaid bills
3 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

BGE Set to Resume Service Shutoffs After Customer Service Moratorium

Comments
20 Items
Local  |  Matty Willz

Baltimore Ranks Among America’s Most Stressed Cities: Full List

Comments
Usher Raymond and Chris Brown seated in chairs, promoting "The R&B Tour" live in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium on September 5.
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
9 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

The History Of The Waze App & Its Alleged Israeli Ties

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close