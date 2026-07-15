Teyana Taylor is setting the record straight after facing criticism for her appearance during Jay-Z’s historic Yankee Stadium concert weekend.

The singer, actress, choreographer, and director recently addressed comments about her performance, explaining that technical issues prevented her from properly hearing herself on stage. According to Taylor, problems with her in-ear monitors affected her ability to perform as intended in front of a crowd of more than 40,000 people. Despite the criticism, she remained focused on the bigger picture, calling the opportunity to share the stage with Jay-Z a dream come true for a girl from Harlem who has spent two decades building her career in entertainment.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is weighing in on the ongoing legal drama involving NFL star Stefon Diggs. The rapper criticized allegations made by Chris Griffith and questioned inconsistencies in his account. Diggs previously sued Griffith in a defamation lawsuit over claims that he was drugged and assaulted in 2023. Griffith later responded with a countersuit containing additional allegations. Cardi suggested that parts of the story had been exaggerated and called out online commentators for failing to fully research the situation.

In more entertainment news, Issa Rae is celebrating a major milestone. The creator and star of HBO’s Insecure announced a 10th anniversary tour that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the beloved series through stories, memories, and special experiences.

DMV fans won’t have to travel far to join the celebration. The tour is scheduled to stop at MGM National Harbor on September 11, giving local audiences a chance to relive one of television’s most influential modern comedies.

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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Teyana Taylor Responds, Cardi Defends Diggs was originally published on kysdc.com