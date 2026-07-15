Baltimore Ranks Among Top 5 Cities for Credit Score Growth

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Baltimore residents are making notable progress when it comes to improving their credit, according to a new WalletHub report.

The city ranked No. 5 among 100 major U.S. cities with the largest year-over-year credit score increases. WalletHub compared consumer financial data from the first quarter of 2026 with the same period in 2025.

Baltimore’s average credit score reached 610 during the first quarter of 2026, representing a 1.5% increase from the previous year.

Only Indianapolis, Chula Vista, San Bernardino and Detroit recorded larger percentage increases. Indianapolis topped the list with an average credit score of 613, up 3.03% year over year.

While Baltimore’s average score still falls within what is generally considered the fair credit range, the increase could indicate that more residents are making progress with debt management, payment history and credit utilization.

WalletHub recommends that consumers build credit by paying all bills on time, keeping credit card balances low and avoiding using more than 30% of their available credit limit. Paying credit card balances in full each month can also help prevent interest charges and reduce debt.

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