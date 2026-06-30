List: Cooling Centers Across the Baltimore Area

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As dangerously high temperatures and humidity settle across central Maryland, local governments are opening cooling centers to help residents escape the heat.

Cooling centers provide air-conditioned spaces where people can cool off during periods of extreme heat. Officials encourage older adults, young children, people with chronic medical conditions, and anyone without reliable air conditioning to take advantage of these locations when temperatures become dangerous.

Here’s where residents can find cooling centers across the Baltimore region: