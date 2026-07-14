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Reisterstown Road Resurfacing Project Begins in Owings Mills

Overnight Closures Coming to Reisterstown Road Near I-695

Published on July 14, 2026
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A resurfacing project along a busy stretch of Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills is scheduled to begin Wednesday night, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

Crews will repave approximately 1.2 miles of Reisterstown Road, also known as MD 140, between Interstate 695 and Crossroads Drive.

Construction will take place overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday. The project is expected to continue through late October, weather permitting.

Single- and double-lane closures may be necessary while crews are working. Drivers traveling through the area should expect delays, allow extra time and consider using alternate routes when possible.

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