Report: Israel Warned U.S. of Alleged Plot Targeting Trump

A new report claims Israel warned the United States about an alleged assassination plot targeting President Donald Trump, prompting renewed attention to the extensive security measures surrounding the president.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Israeli officials alerted the U.S. to what they believed was a credible threat from Iran. Trump addressed the reports this week, saying, “The life of a president is very dangerous,” before adding that he believes he is “number one on the kill list for Iran.”

And, the “New” Air Force One?

The report has also fueled speculation about a recent change in aircraft during Trump’s return from the NATO summit. After initially traveling aboard the new Qatari-donated Boeing 747, Trump returned to the United States on the traditional Air Force One before later reboarding the newer aircraft in the United Kingdom.

While the White House has not linked the plane switch to any specific threat, Presidential advisor Steven Cheung said the aircraft is equipped with advanced security measures and emphasized that the administration uses “every tool at our disposal, including distraction and misdirection,” to help protect the president.

The unusual change has also sparked debate among aviation and security experts. Some analysts have questioned whether the newer aircraft currently offers the same defensive capabilities as the long-serving Air Force One fleet, including missile detection and other specialized countermeasures. Others have also raised concerns about the aircraft’s security because it was donated by Qatar, though the U.S. Air Force has said the plane was thoroughly modified without compromising safety, security, or secure communications.

U.S. officials have not publicly confirmed any active assassination plot, and no additional details about the reported intelligence warning have been released.

The tension is obviously still bubbling around the world. What a time to be alive.