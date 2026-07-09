Ex-Friend Files: K. Michelle & Shamea Unfollow Each Other, Fans Suspect #RHOA Reunion Fallout–'A Friend To Everyone Is A Friend To No One'

Are K. Michelle and Shamea Morton no longer on good terms? That’s the question The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans are asking after noticing that the two stars unfollowed each other, and K. Michelle tweeted that “a friend to everyone is a friend to no one.”

Source: Charles Sykes/ Bravo

Screenshots of the unfollows began circulating on July 8, fueling speculation that something may have gone down behind the scenes.

Fans think something may have happened during the reunion taping. K. Michelle also shared a cryptic tweet that raised eyebrows.

The timing has only added more intrigue. As previously reported, filming for the RHOA Season 17 reunion wrapped on June 28, leaving many fans wondering if tensions exploded during the taping and carried over into real life. While neither woman has publicly addressed the rumored unfollow, social media detectives are already convinced the reunion may have changed everything.

Then came K. Michelle’s cryptic message. On July 9, the singer and reality star shared a post that many fans interpreted as a subtle response to whatever may be happening within the group.

“A friend to everyone is a friend to no one,” she penned.

Although she didn’t mention anyone by name, the timing of the post only intensified speculation that friendships may have fractured after the reunion.

Shamea Says “God Don’t Play About Me”

While neither woman has publicly addressed the rumored unfollow, Shamea recently reflected on the criticism she’s faced throughout her second season as a full-time peach holder.

Source: Charles Sykes / Bravo

Speaking with Leah Henry of Leah’s Lemonade during ESSENCE Fest, Morton said she’s learned not to get caught up in public opinion.

When asked if she agrees with Carlos King’s assessment that she’s being “targeted” this season, Morton gave a diplomatic response.

“I can only just be me,” she said. “I’m corny to some. I’m performative to some. I’m over the top. I’m too much. I didn’t just start hearing this. I’ve been this way my entire life, and some people love me, and some people hate me.

“I’ve learned to have tougher skin, and that’s okay,” she added. “I’m not gonna be liked or loved by everyone. I’m okay with that. I found my people, and I’m comfortable with that.”

She also suggested viewers should keep watching before drawing conclusions.

“As fans continue to watch, God don’t play about me, and things will be revealed,” Morton said. “Sometimes you don’t even have to say anything. It just works itself out.”

She also acknowledged that shifting alliances have made her the center of conversation.

“There was a lot of talk about alliances last year, and a lot of show of alliances this year,” she told Henry. “People are giving me all this power. I went from being a ‘lap dog’ to putting the battery in people’s back, or I’m the problem. Which one am I? Y’all have to just wait and see and watch how everything unfolds.”

More on the flip!