Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty 10 Songs About Lollipops That Are Sweet Enough to Add to Your Playlist Who knew candy could inspire so many hit songs? From timeless classics to hip hop anthems and R&B favorites, artists have been using candy as inspiration for decades.

1. Lollipop by Lil Wayne featuring Static Major Released in 2008, “Lollipop” became one of Lil Wayne’s biggest hits and earned him a Grammy Award. The song spent five weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of the defining hip hop songs of the 2000s.

2. Lollipop by The Chordettes This 1958 classic introduced generations of listeners to one of the catchiest songs ever written. More than 65 years later, it’s still instantly recognizable.

3. Lollipop (Candyman) by Aqua Known for their colorful pop sound, Aqua delivered another sugary anthem with “Lollipop (Candyman),” making it a favorite among late 1990s pop fans.

4. Lollipop Luxury by Jeffree Star featuring Nicki Minaj Before becoming a beauty mogul, Jeffree Star teamed up with Nicki Minaj for this energetic pop collaboration that still has a loyal fan base.

5. Candy Shop by 50 Cent featuring Olivia One of the biggest songs of 2005, “Candy Shop” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and remains one of 50 Cent’s most recognizable records.

6. Sugar Sugar by The Archies This bubblegum pop classic became one of the biggest songs of 1969 and is still considered one of the sweetest hits in pop music history.

7. Candy by Cameo Released in 1986, this funk favorite continues to light up dance floors and has become one of Cameo’s signature songs.

8. I Want Candy by Bow Wow Wow This upbeat classic has appeared in countless movies, commercials, and television shows, making it one of the most recognizable candy themed songs ever.

9. Candy Rain by Soul for Real A staple of 1990s R&B, “Candy Rain” remains one of the genre’s most beloved love songs and continues to be played by fans of old school R&B.

10. Candy Paint by Post Malone Featured on the soundtrack for The Fate of the Furious, “Candy Paint” became one of Post Malone’s early fan favorites. While the title refers to the glossy custom paint seen on classic cars, it fits perfectly into this sweet themed playlist.