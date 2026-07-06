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LeBron James Leaves Lakers, Eyes Next NBA Chapter

LeBron James is headed to free agency after eight seasons with the Lakers, leaving fans wondering where he'll land next.

Published on July 6, 2026
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The NBA offseason just got a lot more interesting.

After eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James has announced he will not return to the franchise, becoming an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018. The four-time NBA champion confirmed the decision through his agent, Rich Paul, while thanking the Lakers organization, teammates, and fans for what he called an unforgettable chapter in his career.

James, who will turn 42 during the upcoming season, has not announced where he plans to play next. However, multiple reports indicate several contenders are expected to explore signing him, including the Golden State Warriors, while other teams are monitoring the situation in hopes of adding one of the greatest players in NBA history. No agreement has been reached with another team.

The timing of the announcement also caught the attention of fans because it came shortly after the Lakers officially guaranteed Bronny James’ contract for the 2026-27 season. The move ensures Bronny remains under contract with Los Angeles regardless of his father’s decision fueling speculation that LeBron waited until his son’s roster spot was secure before announcing his departure. Neither LeBron nor the Lakers has confirmed that connection.

LeBron and Bronny made NBA history in 2024 when they became the league’s first father-son duo to play together in a regular-season game. They spent two seasons as teammates with the Lakers, a milestone LeBron has publicly dreamed for years.

During his Lakers tenure, James helped deliver the franchise’s 2020 NBA championship while becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer. Now, with free agency officially underway, the basketball world is waiting to see where one of the sport’s biggest stars will continue his legendary career.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

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