Listen Live
Close
Sports

Deandre Ayton Trade: Lakers Deal Center To Wizards

Washington Wizards Sends Player & 2 Picks To Lakers For Center Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton is headed to the Wizards as the Lakers land Jaden Hardy and two second‑round picks in a key roster‑shaping trade.

Published on July 3, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
  • Lakers trade Ayton to Wizards, signaling commitment to Kessler as future starting center
  • Wizards acquire Ayton to stabilize their frontcourt with a proven double-double threat
  • Trade allows Lakers to rebalance roster and assets around their star players
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Source: Scott Taetsch / Getty

Lakers Move Deandre Ayton To Wizards In Roster Reset

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly trading center Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second‑round picks in 2031 and 2032. The move comes just days after Ayton picked up his 8.1 million dollar player option for the 2026‑27 season, locking in his deal before the Lakers pivoted.

Ayton spent only one season in purple and gold, averaging 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 block per game while appearing in a career‑high 72 contests. He signed a two‑year, $16.2 million dollar contract that included the player option, and initially looked like a short‑term answer at the five. Instead, he becomes another asset in Los Angeles’ ongoing reshuffle.

For Washington, the trade is a swing at stabilizing the middle with a proven starting center. For the Lakers, it is about rebalancing the roster and assets around their stars.

Why Ayton Became Expendable In Los Angeles

Ayton’s production in 2025‑26 was solid and efficient. He finished at 67‑plus percent from the field, cleaned the glass, and gave the Lakers a steady interior presence. On paper, those numbers would usually keep a big man secure. The context changed when Los Angeles made a bigger bet at center.

The Lakers recently acquired Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz and signed him to a four‑year, $130 million dollar contract in a sign‑and‑trade deal. Committing that level of money and term to Kessler signaled a clear depth‑chart shift. With Kessler penciled in as the long‑term starter, Ayton’s role and salary slotted into “expendable” territory.

Moving Ayton now avoids a crowded frontcourt and gives the Lakers more backcourt scoring and future draft capital. It is less a referendum on his ability and more a reflection of their commitment to Kessler as the center of the future.

What Ayton Brings To Washington

For the Wizards, Ayton arrives as a 7‑footer with a proven track record as a double‑double threat. His Lakers season showed he can stay healthy and productive across a full schedule. The combination of soft hands, rim finishing, and rebounding fits well on a roster still searching for identity.

Ayton offers Washington a clear anchor in the paint and a reliable pick‑and‑roll partner for their guards. His ability to run the floor and protect the rim should help stabilize a defense that has often struggled. If the Wizards can keep him engaged and featured, he profiles as a core piece rather than a short‑term rental.

The two second‑round picks in 2031 and 2032 give Washington flexibility but also represent the price they are willing to pay to secure a starting‑caliber center in his prime.

RELATED: Washington Wizards Select BYU Star AJ Dybantsa First Overall In The 2026 NBA Draft
RELATED: Could The Washington Wizards Be a Wild Card in The LeBron James Sweepstakes?

SEE ALSO

Washington Wizards Sends Player & 2 Picks To Lakers For Center Deandre Ayton was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from 92 Q

 

One Mighty Sports logo, text "T.L. & D.L. Huchley • Rick Doss • Keith Sweat • DJ Kid Capri • UNCC Basketball Card

Trending
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp
Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Ravens to Host Free Training Camp Practice At University Of Maryland For First Time

Comments
4th of July fireworks in Inner Harbor, Baltimore, USA
10 Items
Entertainment  |  Editor Staff

Where To Watch July 4 Fireworks Around Baltimore

Comments
Sample Virginia Licence Plate Containing The Logo Of The Sons Of Confederate Veterans
B'more  |  Editor Staff

Maryland Warns Drivers to Register Out-of-State Vehicles Before Oct. 1

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
Chris Brown & Usher Northwest Stadium Graphic
Music  |  Editor Staff

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Chris Brown & Usher This Summer!

Comments

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close