Air Force Major Arrested For Staging Trump Impeachment Demonstration

Source: Kwamme Anderson / Getty

An active-duty U.S. Air Force major was arrested Wednesday while staging a demonstration at the U.S. Capitol, calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump for, well — hell, at this point, it would take less time to list the actions Trump shouldn’t be ousted for.

According to the Washington Times, Capitol police said they arrested Maj. Jason Watson, not because he was publicly calling for the most corrupt, incompetent, buffoonish, delusional, Constitution-defying president of any of our lifetimes, but because he did so on the Capitol steps, which is against the law unless the demonstrator is with a member of Congress.

Now, initially, Watson was accompanied by Rep. Al Green (D-Texas), who joined the Major after a press conference centered around the prospect of impeaching Trump, led by the grassroots organization the Removal Coalition. In fact, it wasn’t until Green left the area that Capitol police reportedly informed Watson that he had to go too, or he would be placed under arrest.

“The man refused our lawful orders and was then arrested for 22-1307 Crowding, Obstructing, and Incommoding,” a Capitol Police spokesperson told the Times. “It is important to note that there are plenty of other spots on Capitol Grounds where demonstrating is allowed.”

Hey, at least he wasn’t scaling the side of the building and viciously attacking police officers while trying to overthrow the government, right? I mean, certainly the MAGA-fied Jan. 6 apologists will come together and go to bat for a fellow patriot who risked his military career to speak to what he believes in like a true-blue American, especially with all their talk of supporting the troops and all, right?

So, Major Watson got arrested because he demonstrated where demonstrations aren’t allowed, and he probably knew that would be the consequence. So, let’s take a look at what exactly he feels made it all worth it.

From the Times:

Maj. Watson said the president should be impeached for violating the War Powers Act by ordering military strikes against Iran and Venezuela without an imminent threat to U.S. interests or approval from Congress. “These violations resulted in the deaths of 13 service members and injuries of hundreds more,” he said. Maj. Watson said Mr. Trump also illegally circumvented Congress’ power of the purse and advice and consent authority over political appointments to give Elon Musk, “an unelected mega donor, sweeping authority to shut down large swaths of our federal government, along with unrestricted access to our government databases.” “These violations exposed every American’s personal sensitive data to leaks and exploitation, illegally terminated tens of thousands of federal civil servants, and crippled support to Americans for medical care and disaster preparedness and, by far most tragically, resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of the world’s most impoverished people with inhumanely abrupt cessation of U.S. aid,” he said. Maj. Watson accused Mr. Trump of committing several other impeachable offenses, such as sponsoring violence against Americans exercising their First Amendment right to protest and denying due process to immigrants deported “to a foreign prison notorious for human rights abuses.” He also accused the president of “levying illegal tariffs,” using executive branch agencies “to extort settlements” from private institutions he disagrees with, “trading pardons for donations” and “weaponizing the Department of Justice against political adversaries, while ignoring crimes of supporters and enablers.” “The constitutional impeachment process is our best pathway to restore fidelity to our Constitution,” he said.

So, where’s the lie? For the most part, Watson wasn’t saying anything that isn’t reflected in the rulings of federal judges across the country and across political affiliations. From tariffs to habeas corpus denials to DOGE to the president’s illegal use of military personnel to his attempts to control funding allocated by Congress to his numerous failed attempts at waging lawfare against his political rivals, NewsOne has spent the last year and a half publishing reports about federal judges, some of whom were appointed by Trump himself, ruling that the president and his administration are actively violating the Constitution.

You can say Major Watson put his military record at risk, but you can’t say he was wrong.

“This is the example of sacrifice that members of Congress need to see and confront,” Removal Coalition founder Jessica Denson said in a statement. “They need to confront the betrayal of every man and woman in uniform that has put their lives on the line to defend our rights and our freedom over the past 250 years.”

Exactly!

SEE ALSO:

Yes, Trump Is An Unhinged Madman, But The 25th Amendment Won’t Save Us



Rep. Al Green Looking To Impeach President Trump For Third Time





Air Force Major Arrested For Staging Trump Impeachment Demonstration was originally published on newsone.com