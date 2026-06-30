Lil Uzi Vert Sues Rehab Center

CFP

Lil Uzi Vert has filed a lawsuit against Oro House Recovery Centers (OHRC), claiming a private therapy session from their 2022 stay at the facility was secretly recorded and later leaked online.

According to People, the lawsuit names OHRC, its Acadia Malibu location, employee Lynn Tumpa, and Tumpa’s underage nephew as defendants. The case, originally filed in June 2024, alleges that Tumpa unlawfully recorded part of Uzi’s confidential treatment session without consent before sharing the footage with her nephew. The video was later posted online in February and April 2024, though it remains unclear who ultimately uploaded it.

Court documents reportedly state that Tumpa “secretly and illegally recorded a segment of her session” with the rapper. Uzi’s legal team alleges that Tumpa was responsible for the video’s release, either directly or indirectly.

The lawsuit also accuses Oro House Recovery Centers of breaching its legal and contractual obligations by failing to protect confidential medical information. Additional claims include negligence in hiring, supervising, and retaining employees, breach of fiduciary duty, intrusion upon private affairs, and violations of California privacy laws related to confidential communications.

In addition, Tumpa, her nephew, and OHRC are accused of intentionally and negligently causing emotional distress through the alleged disclosure of private information. Lil Uzi Vert is seeking compensatory, statutory, and punitive damages, with the case expected to be resolved in court.