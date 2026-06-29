Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Twista Facing Prison Time After Alleged $440K Tax Debt

Twista has found himself in legal trouble over allegations that he failed to pay his federal income taxes over several years.

Published on June 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Twista In Concert - Chicago, IL
Source: Barry Brecheisen / Getty

Twista has found himself in legal trouble over allegations that he failed to pay his federal income taxes over several years.

The Chicago rapper pleaded not guilty in federal court after being charged with five counts of willfully failing to pay income taxes. The charges stem from tax years spanning 2019 through 2023.

According to court documents, Twista continued earning income from live performance, album sales, streaming royalties, and other business ventures during that time while allegedly failing to satisfy his federal tax obligations. 

Prosecutors also allege that the rapper was repeatedly notified by both the IRS and his personal accountants about his outstanding tax debt but failed to resolve the issue.

Court filings further claim that Twista entered into agreements with third-party companies to receive advances on future royalty payments. Prosecutors argue the arrangement was designed to keep those funds out the IRS’s reach.

During the same period, authorities allege Twista continued spending freely, including the purchase of four luxury vehicles, while his unpaid tax balance grew to more than $440,000.

If convicted on all five counts, Twista could face up to five years in federal prison. He is currently scheduled to be sentenced on October 22.

This story is developing.

SEE ALSO

Twista Facing Prison Time After Alleged $440K Tax Debt was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
17 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

The Best Hotels, Attractions, and Hidden Gems For A Greater Baltimore Area Staycation

Comments
Crime  |  Zack Linly

Black Woman Dollar General Manager Shot And Killed By Customer

Comments
Promotional image for a panel discussion on "Minorities & Mental Health: Geriatric Health - Caring for Older Adults" featuring speakers Molly Wisniewski, Charita Cole Brown, and Perpetua Ezeh.
Events  |  Brian Hartz

Minorities and Mental Health – Geriatric Health – Caring For Older Adults

Comments
Boston braces for Sail250: 60 tall ships and 4 million visitors
B'more  |  Editor Staff

America’s 250th Celebration Comes to Baltimore with Sail 250 Maryland

Comments
A young man with dreadlocks wearing a white t-shirt with a blue logo, standing in front of a red Jeep Wrangler.
The Quicksilva Morning Show  |  Chey Parker

Trial Evidence Released in Karmelo Anthony Murder Case

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close