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Cardi B Asks Fans Not to Bully BIA After BET Awards

Cardi B Asks Fans Not to Bully BIA After BET Awards Performance

Published on June 29, 2026
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2026 BET Awards - Show
Kevin Winter

Cardi B Urges Fans Not to Bully BIA Following BET Awards Performance

Cardi B had a standout night at the 2026 BET Awards, taking home the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist award and delivering a high-energy performance featuring songs from her upcoming project, AM I THE DRAMA? Her set included “ErrTime,” “Hello,” “Check Please,” and the BIA diss track “Pretty & Petty.”

After the show, Cardi took to social media with a message for her supporters, asking them not to target BIA online despite their ongoing feud.

“Please don’t pick on that girl,” Cardi said during a livestream. “I’m very against internet bullying. If someone isn’t bothering me anymore, I don’t want to be the reason they have a bad day or feel like the world is against them.”

The Grammy-winning rapper reflected on her own experiences with online criticism, saying she knows firsthand what it’s feels like to be overwhelmed by negative comments and public scrutiny.

While Cardi acknowledged that she’s willing to defend herself when necessary, she said she doesn’t want the situation to escalate beyond music.

“I like teaching people a lesson sometimes,” she said. “But I don’t want to overdo it. I want to keep being blessed. If somebody isn’t coming at me, I don’t want to keep going after them because then it starts to feel like bullying.”

Still, Cardi made it clear that the tension between the two artists hasn’t completely disappeared. She added that if they were to cross paths in person, she believes the encounter could quickly turn confrontational.

Cardi’s comments sparked mixed reactions online. Some fans praised her for encouraging kindness and discouraging online harassment, while others questioned whether the message aligned with the release and performance of a diss track aimed at BIA.

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