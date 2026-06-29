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Inside Kanye West's Reported $400K Birthday Bash

Inside Kanye West’s Reported $400K Birthday Bash at Versailles

Published on June 29, 2026
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Tim Mosenfelder

Kanye West Celebrates 49th Birthday With Lavish $400K Party at Château de Versailles

Kanye West celebrated his 49th birthday in extravagant fashion, reportedly spending an estimated $400,000 on a masquerade-themed celebration at the historic Château de Versailles in France.

According to reports, the exclusive birthday party took place over the weekend and was attended by West’s wife, Bianca Censori, along with more than 20 guests. The celebration comes as the rapper continues to navigate public controversy surrounding recent concert bookings while also attempting to rebuild his public image.

For the event, West wore an all-black ensemble featuring a pearl-embellished jacket, leather pants, boots, gloves, and a full face mask. Censori arrived in a dramatic look that included a feathered headpiece covering her face, a fitted satin bodysuit, wedge heels, and a detachable layered skirt.

Following the festivities at the Château de Versailles, the group reportedly continued the celebration at the luxurious Airelles hotel.

Earlier this month, West also marked his birthday with the release of “GEMINI SEASON,” a new music video directed by Censori. The video debuted on his birthday, and Censori celebrated the occasion with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

The lavish celebration adds another headline-making moment for West, who remains one of music’s most talked-about and polarizing figures.

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