America 250: The Historic B&O Railroad Museum Continues to Inspire

The museum preserves the site where America's railroad industry was born, including the first passenger and freight station.

The museum houses a significant collection of historic locomotives and railcars, showcasing over 200 years of railroad history.

The museum also explores the role of transportation corridors in both commerce and the pursuit of freedom, such as the Underground Railroad.

Source: Paul Morigi / Getty

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, Radio One Baltimore is highlighting the landmarks that helped shape the nation. Few places tell that story quite like the B&O Railroad Museum, the birthplace of American railroading and one of Baltimore’s most treasured historic sites.

Located on the historic Mt. Clare campus in Southwest Baltimore, the B&O Railroad Museum sits on the original grounds where the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad was founded in 1827. The 40-acre campus is recognized as a National Historic Landmark and marks the beginning of the nation’s first commercial railroad, an innovation that transformed transportation, commerce and westward expansion across the United States.

The museum preserves the site where America’s railroad industry was born. It was here that the country’s first passenger and freight station operated and where the nation’s first railroad manufacturing complex took shape. On July 4, 1828, the first stone of the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad was laid, launching a transportation revolution that forever changed the country.

Visitors can also stand on the first 1.5 miles of mainline railroad track in the United States, offering a glimpse into the origins of an industry that connected cities, moved goods and helped fuel America’s economic growth.

Among the museum’s most recognizable landmarks is the iconic Roundhouse, built in 1884 and designated a National Historic Landmark. The impressive circular structure houses one of the world’s most significant collections of historic locomotives and railcars, allowing visitors to experience more than 200 years of railroad history under one roof.

The campus is also home to the historic Mt. Clare Station, built in 1851 and considered the oldest surviving railroad station on the property. Nearby, the B&O Passenger Car Works showcases where railcars were constructed during the late 19th century, while the Annex Building and the Tender Kitchen Ruins offer additional insight into the daily operations that kept America’s growing railroad network moving.

Beyond engineering achievements, the B&O Railroad Museum also tells stories that reflect the nation’s broader history. Exhibits explore the National Road, America’s first federally funded highway, and the role the Mt. Clare site played in the Underground Railroad, where freedom seekers found assistance on their journey north. Together, these stories illustrate how transportation corridors became pathways for both commerce and the pursuit of freedom.

The museum also honors its own resilience. In 2003, record snowfall caused the roof of the historic Roundhouse to collapse, damaging portions of its internationally recognized railroad collection. Through a massive restoration effort, the Roundhouse was rebuilt and reopened, ensuring future generations could continue exploring one of Baltimore’s most iconic landmarks.

Today, the B&O Railroad Museum welcomes visitors from around the world to experience interactive exhibits, train rides, educational programs and one of the largest collections of historic railroad equipment in the country. Click here for more info.