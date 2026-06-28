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Usher & Chris Brown Launch 'R&B' Tour In Denver

Yeaaahhhh, Man: Usher & Chris Brown Begin Their 'R&B' Tour In Denver, Send Fans Into Panty Dropping Pandemonium

Chris Brown and Usher have officially embarked on their highly anticipated joint 'R&B' tour with a sold out show in Denver. Fans share first reactions to the link up.

Published on June 28, 2026
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Chris Brown and Usher officially kicked off their R&B Tour with a sold out show in Denver, CO.

Much to the delight of their fans all over the country, the two powerhouse entertainers sent the panty-dropping pandemonium into overdrive when they announced that they’d be hitting the road together. Seemingly following in the successful footsteps of Brandy and Monica, Usher and Chris are set to bring their brotherly love to 26 cities with over 40 shows. The pair have already added additional dates to accommodate the demands of their diehard fans.

The reactions to opening night of the collaboration seem to prove that the two made the right decision as their fans seem more than pleased with what they’ve seen so far. Clips from several accounts show the two making it through their own hits while also coming together for the tracks and remixes they have together including “New Flame” from Chris’ X album, which the pair closed the show with.

And, of course, the ladies are already cutting up. Both Usher and Chris Brown make their way into the crowd for fan interaction during the show, and despite their many warnings of “don’t bring your girl around me,” the men are still bringing their wives and special ladies into the lions den. One fan recorded his wife getting a hug from Chris during his set. Good luck to that king.

There seems to be more than enough pelvic thrusting to go around on the R&B Tour; however, some fans felt that Chris didn’t make enough changes to his setlist from the popular Breezy Bowl tour he embarked on just last year. And more questions arose about the pair’s decision to tour without a live band to accompany their vocals. Some assumed it was a decision made by Chris, who caught flack for the same thing during his aforementioned last live feat.

Nonetheless, the excitement has been building for the two to tour together since they began popping up during each other’s shows over the last few years. Now, fans will get to see them share the stage throughout the rest of the summer. Hopefully, the wait, and the ticket prices, were well worth it.

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Yeaaahhhh, Man: Usher & Chris Brown Begin Their 'R&B' Tour In Denver, Send Fans Into Panty Dropping Pandemonium was originally published on bossip.com

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