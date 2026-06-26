Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

JAŸ-Z Documentary Coming To HBO This Fall

JAŸ-Z Documentary Coming To HBO This Fall

Directed by Rick Rubin, JAŸ-Z's upcoming documentary is set to air on HBO this fall and a teaser trailer has been released.

Published on June 26, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
A Black man wearing a "PUSH" jacket sits on a bench, speaking to a woman in a dark jacket.

JAŸ-Z has been more visible in 2026 than he has in years, culminating in an upcoming run of shows and a stellar performance at the Roots Picnic. Now, JAŸ-Z’s story will be told in a new documentary helmed by Rick Rubin, which comes later this year.

JAŸ-Z IN 8 is the title of the eight-part series with Rick Rubin in the director’s chair in partnership with HBO Documentary Films. According to a post on the Warner Bros. Discovery press page, the series will debut this fall and stream on HBO Max.

A teaser clip shows Hov and Rubin, who produced the Brooklyn veteran’s “99 Problems” from his The Black Album full-length from 2004. Rubin previously worked on the one-on-one series, McCartney 3, 2, 1, featuring singer, songwriter, and famed The Beatles legend, Paul McCartney.

The synopsis of the documentary is that Rubin will discuss JAŸ’s musical career, lyrical breakdowns, his early days in Brooklyn, and how he approaches creating music and managing his business endeavors.  

JAŸ-Z IN 8 is part of HBO Documentary Films’ slate and is a Tetragrammaton. Executive producers include Daniel Kaluuya, Rick Rubin, and JAŸ himself. Producers of the series include Leila Mattimore and David Rohde.

Check out the teaser clip below.

Photo: Screenshot/YouTube

SEE ALSO

JAŸ-Z Documentary Coming To HBO This Fall was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
Aerial shot of hotels, apartments and office buildings in the skyline along the Patapsco River in Baltimore Maryland USA
17 Items
B'more  |  Editor Staff

The Best Hotels, Attractions, and Hidden Gems For A Greater Baltimore Area Staycation

Comments
Crime  |  Zack Linly

Black Woman Dollar General Manager Shot And Killed By Customer

Comments
A young man with dreadlocks wearing a white t-shirt with a blue logo, standing in front of a red Jeep Wrangler.
The Quicksilva Morning Show  |  Chey Parker

Trial Evidence Released in Karmelo Anthony Murder Case

Comments
Promotional image for a panel discussion on "Minorities & Mental Health: Geriatric Health - Caring for Older Adults" featuring speakers Molly Wisniewski, Charita Cole Brown, and Perpetua Ezeh.
Events  |  Brian Hartz

Minorities and Mental Health – Geriatric Health – Caring For Older Adults

Comments
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comments
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close