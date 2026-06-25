Diva's Daily Dirt: Jay‑Z HBO Doc, Obama Checks Trump, Pooh Shiesty Denied

Jay-Z's new docuseries explores his music, life, and creative process with director Rick Rubin

Obama says Trump's online bravado wouldn't last in face-to-face conversation

Prosecutors claim Pooh Shiesty is a dangerous gang leader, denying his release on bond

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Jay‑Z Launches Eight‑Part HBO Docuseries

When Jay‑Z said he is on offense all 2026, he meant it. HBO just announced an eight‑part docuseries called “Jay‑Z in 8.” In the series, Hov sits down for deep conversations about his music and legacy. The episodes arrive this fall.

Legendary producer Rick Rubin directs the full project. He reunites with Jay‑Z more than two decades after 99 Problems on The Black Album. The doc will explore Jay‑Z’s lyrics, life experiences, and creative process. Fans will see how he builds songs, albums, and business moves.

Jay‑Z also serves as executive producer alongside actor Daniel Kaluuya. That combo brings music and film credibility to the series. With his Yankee Stadium run on deck next month, this doc keeps his momentum high. I am already pressing play in my mind.

Barack Obama Speaks On Trump’s Obsession

Our forever president Barack Obama sat down with the All The Smoke podcast. The hosts finally asked him about Donald Trump’s constant name‑dropping. Trump blames almost everything on Obama, even the reflecting pool jokes. So people wanted to know how Obama really feels.

Obama said he believes in face‑to‑face conversation. He explained that when people stand in front of him, they do not talk wild. According to him, Trump does not speak that way in person. The phone and the internet give people fake courage.

Obama basically said Trump would not keep that same energy up close. He joked that things could get physical if the disrespect went too far. The message was clear: stop using his name for clout. If you talk tough online, match that energy in real life.

Pooh Shiesty Denied Bond In New Filing

Rapper Pooh Shiesty just hit another legal wall. A new court filing says he will not be released on bond. His team tried to argue for his release. The government pushed back hard.

Prosecutors say no release conditions can protect the community or witnesses. They claim Pooh Shiesty has shot at least two people. The filing also calls him the leader of a Memphis street gang with about 100 members. They say he can summon an armed entourage at will.

The language paints him as a serious danger. Because of that, the government insists he must stay locked up while the case continues. I summed it up on air by saying Pooh better get comfortable. This fight will not be over soon.

Verzuz Night Bonus: B2K vs Pretty Ricky

To end on a lighter note, Verzuz is back tonight. B2K and Pretty Ricky share the stage for a special celebration. I joked about a possible dance‑off between the groups. The ladies will be screaming from coast to coast.

The show streams at 9:30 p.m. Eastern on Apple Music and the Verzuz Instagram page. I told listeners I am rolling with B2K. But I want to hear what you think. Hit me at Dominique Da Diva and keep up with more stories on dominiquedadiva.com.

Diva's Daily Dirt: Jay‑Z HBO Doc, Obama Checks Trump, Pooh Shiesty Denied was originally published on kysdc.com