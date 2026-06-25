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Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Act III

Megan Thee Stallion Confirms Act III Is Officially in the Works

Published on June 25, 2026
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Megan Thee Stallion Teases Act III as Fans Await New Music

It’s been nearly two years since Megan Thee Stallion released new music, and fans are eager to hear what’s next. Her last projects, MEGAN and MEGAN: ACT II, both arrived in 2024, leaving supporters anxiously awaiting the next chapter.

The Grammy-winning rapper has also made headlines in recent months following her highly publicized split from NBA star Klay Thompson. Megan has publicly accused Thompson of infidelity and claimed he mistreated her during their relationship, leading many fans to believe the breakup could inspire material on her upcoming project.

On Wednesday, Megan gave fans a promising update through Instagram, revealing that work on her next album is officially underway.

“Hotties complaining while I’m in meetings securing us A BIG BUDGET for Act III,” she wrote.

The post appears to confirm that her next project will be titled Act III, or something similar, while also signaling that she’s focused on assembling the resources needed to bring her vision to life.

According to Megan, she’s currently working to secure a larger production budget, which could translate into bigger collaborations, high-quality visuals, and an even more ambitious rollout for the highly anticipated album.

Although no official release date has been announced, Megan’s latest update suggests Act III is moving forward behind the scenes.

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