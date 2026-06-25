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JAŸ-Z Announces New HBO Max Docuseries JAŸ-Z In 8

Published on June 25, 2026
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JAŸ-Z Announces New HBO Max Docuseries JAŸ-Z In 8

JAŸ-Z continues to make headlines in 2026 as he celebrates two major milestones in his legendary career. The rap icon is marking the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt and the 25th anniversary of The Blueprint with a series of special performances, including shows at Yankee Stadium in July, Paris in September, and Los Angeles in October.

Earlier this month, JAŸ-Z also made a surprise appearance at the Roots Picnic, where he delivered a headline-making freestyle that sparked conversation across the hip-hop community.

The increased activity has fueled speculation that the rapper may be preparing to release new music. While no album has been announced, fans now have another major project to look forward to.

HBO Max has revealed that JAŸ-Z and legendary producer Rick Rubin are teaming up for an eight-part documentary series titled JAŸ-Z In 8. The series will explore the life, career, and creative process of one of hip-hop’s most influential artists.

According to the streaming platform, the docuseries will offer an inside look at how JAŸ-Z crafts his music, develops his lyrics, and has built one of the most celebrated careers in entertainment.

An official premiere date has not yet been announced, but JAŸ-Z In 8 is expected to debut this fall.

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